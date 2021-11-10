Black Friday is just around the corner with plenty of bargains and deals on offer across the country.

This is everything you need to know about the upcoming holiday and where you can grab some of the best deals in Leeds.

Black Friday is only a few weeks away with plenty of deals now on the market. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

When is Black Friday?

The holiday was originally founded in America and refers to the Friday that follows Thanksgiving.

Shops open early to offer large discounts and sales across hundreds of stores, creating some of the biggest crowds in shops across the world.

The tradition was picked up by the UK in recent years, however most of the sales are limited to online and often start the week of Thanksgiving.

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November in the UK.

What discounts can I expect?

Traditionally Black Friday is the best time of the year to be shopping for expensive items such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, kitchen appliances and mattresses.

These products tend to see significant discounts during the annual sales event, however this year is expected to be different due to the ongoing effects of Covid-19.

Retailers are struggling with supply issues and are already finding it hard to meet demands, and the pressure of this month's Black Friday event has added to the difficulty many brands are facing.

There are plenty of deals to snap up at the end of the month, but retailers have advised shoppers to get their urgent Christmas gifts early to avoid disappointment.

What shops are offering sales in Leeds?

Some chains with branches in Leeds have already started advertising their Black Friday sales online.

Amazon has also launched their Black Friday deals early, with huge price reductions sitewide.

Here is a list of some of the names offering early Black Friday discounts:

Superdrug- up the 55% off including Versace Crystal Noir for £29.50 and Oral B CrossAction electric toothbrush for £23.99.

Curry's- prices slashed sitewide up to 60% off with, £500 off Asus ZenBook, Samsung 4K TV for £479 and more.

Adidas- sign-up sheet now available for Black Friday deals.

Clinique- half price on selected items sitewide including 1/3 off moisturiser surge offer.

Argos- clearance deals across stores including on electrical appliances and toys.

John Lewis- up to 20% off on home, fashion and electric.

Apple- deals set to be announced, last year included 10% off purchases and free airpods.

Gap- yet to be announced but last year offered 50% off everything.

M&S- last year they offered 50% off selected items in a sale.

GAME- currently has a 2 for £20 deal on Nintendo Switch games such as LEGO The Incredibles, Overcooked! and Golf With Your Friends.

Smyths Toys – discounts across toys such as LEGO, L.O.L Surprise!, Disney, and Marvel.

DELL – up to 35% off DELL laptops, desktop computers and monitors.