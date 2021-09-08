These are the top rated nail salons for a fresh manicure in Leeds.

In the mood for a fresh set of acrylics or a simple manicure?

There are plenty of nail salons and nail technicians available in the city to cater to all your nail needs.

Here's our list of 7 of the best nail salons in Leeds according to Google Reviews to help you decide who to choose.

Wisunya's Nail Bar

Wisunya's Nail Bar can be found on Albion Place.

It is rated 4.5/5 on Google Reviews (70 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about Wisunya's Nail Bar:

"She’s so skilful and brings me the best manicure experience ever."

"Amazing customer service, wasn't rushed and in love with my nails."

"Lovely lady who runs it. First time having my nails done, very neat and pain free session."

Anne Nails

Anne Nails is tucked away on Great George St.

The salon is rated 4.6/5 on Google Reviews (20 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Really friendly customer service and a great atmosphere."

"Lovely ladies, did a fabulous job for me and my daughter, walk in or appointment, great massage chairs too."

"Amazing service and super friendly staff."

Charming Nails

The salon can be found on Otley Rd in Headingley.

It is rated 4.6/5 on Google Reviews (52 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about the technicans:

"Good place, great value for money and very friendly."

"These nails have lasted me over a month I’ve never had nails that have lasted me this long.The customer service was great and I will definitely be coming back here next time I get them done. Would definitely recommend coming here."

The Nail Lab Salon & Academy

You can find this salon right on Station Rd.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (25 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Literally the only place to go for nails! The salon is gorgeous and everyone is so friendly and welcoming."

"Very friendly and professional staff. Fantastic place- Paulina well done."

"Their designs and products are great."

The Beauty Assembly

The Beauty Assembly can be found on Waterman's Place in Granary Wharf.

It is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (84 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about the salon:

"Incredibly talented nail artists alert! I'm always blow away by the designs they come up with and turn your ideas into mini masterpieces."

"Amazing nail salon! Professional, fun and gorgeous nails!"

"Only planned to come here once for some nails for my wedding but loved them so much I’ve been back again and again for a year!"

Urban Chic Beauty

This salon can be found in the Queens Arcade.

It is rated 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (62 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about Urban Chic Beauty:

"Amazing service, beautician was so kind and chatty."

"As usual, it was a brilliant treatment and fab overall experience."

"Very Chic like the name suggests, 11/10 Super friendly staff!"

Nails by Chelsea

Chelsea is based in Suite 6, Unit 7 of the Carlton Mills Trading Estate.

She is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (10 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about her:

"Have been going to Chelsea for years for nails, lashes and tan!"

"The best nail technician I’ve had!!"

Chelsea is an absolute artist she did my nails for my daughters wedding, they were amazing and I got so many compliments on the day.

She's an absolute gem."