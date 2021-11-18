A study by Scandinavian brand New Nordic has revealed the best cities in the UK for beauty salons, looking at ONS data for the number of salons and comparing that with the number of salons that receive high ratings and reviews online.

The findings revealed that Wolverhampton has the best salons with 83.8% rated 4.5 or higher, with Leeds ranking five places behind with only 38.1% of salons rated 4.5 or higher.

However the study also revealed that despite this Leeds remains Yorkshire’s highest ranked city for salons- so what are some of the best salons in Leeds according to reviews left on Google Reviews?

Here is our list of 7 salons in Leeds with a rating of 4.5 or above.

Allertons (Queens Arcade)

Find Allertons at 3, Queens Arcade, LS1 6LF.

The salon is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (1356 reviews).

This is what visitors had to say:

"Excellent deep tissue massage, relaxing facial & good advice on skincare."

"Loads of colours and lovely staff along with great prices for what they do."

"Quality service, friendly staffs and professional work."

RMUK Hair Beauty Day Spa

Find RMUK at 57 Great George St, LS1 3BB.

The salon is rated 4.8/5 Leeds. on Google Reviews (512 reviews).

This is what visitors had to say:

"We had manicure, pedicure, facial and hot stone massage which were all great."

"Lovely staff, good location, great haircut, covid compliant, cute pet dog"

"I absolutely loved the service and the quality of my haircut."

Urban Chic Beauty

Find Urban Chic Beauty at 24 Lands Ln, LS1 6LB.

The salon is rated 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (65 reviews).

This is what visitors had to say:

"Amazing service, beautician was so kind and chatty."

"As usual, it was a brilliant treatment and fab overall experience."

"Very Chic like the name suggests, 11/10 Super friendly staff!"

The Beauty Assembly

Find The Beauty Assembly at 3, Waterman's Place, Granary Wharf, LS1 4GL.

The salon is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (87 reviews).

This is what visitors had to say:

"Can't wait to visit again, brilliant, high quality service"

"They are the go to place for both simple manicures and fun nail art."

"All staff are absolutely fantastic!"

B.YOU.T Salon

Find B.YOU.T at 85 Albion St, LS1 5AP.

The salon is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (32 reviews).

This is what visitors had to say:

"The best service that my eyebrows and I have received in Leeds."

"Great staff amazing peaceful place."

"They do high quality services."

Gateway to Beauty

Find Gateway to Beauty at Unit 2, The Gateway West, East St, LS9 8DA.

The salon is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (25 reviews).

This is what visitors had to say:

"Well worth the money for their experience and knowledge."

"In terms of location it is great - city centre location so easy to get to."

"Lovely staff, high quality treatments!"

Renaissance Hair and Beauty

Find Renaissance at 2 Albion Pl, Renaissance, LS1 6JL.

The salon is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (188 reviews).

This is what visitors had to say:

"I would highly recommend this place for all the services it offers."

"Great service and attentive staff."

"Regular customer of Susie for several years, always impressed by her work."