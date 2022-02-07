TOM-O, a slow and sustainable fashion brand, joined the line-up of 27 independent businesses in the centre on Saturday.

The brand was founded by Sheffield Hallam University graduate Sarah Thompson in March last year, with the aim of extending the life of garments rather than sending them to landfill.

As well as offering bespoke collections, Sarah takes in unwanted clothing, garments and materials and uses patchwork techniques to transform them into made-to-order pieces.

The inspiration for TOM-O’s first collection came from Sarah's rural upbringing on a family-run farm by the coast, which was showcased at London Fashion Week in 2019.

Her collections have since been featured in Selfridges and Sarah won Best New Entrepreneur at the Best New Tees Business Awards in 2021.

The Corn Exchange shop is her first stand-alone store.

Sarah said: "I’m so excited to be opening the TOM-O store.

"When looking for premises it was really important for me to move near other like minded businesses, so to be surrounded by unique brands at the Corn Exchange is the perfect fit.

“It’s fantastic to have a space where I can communicate with customers and display my garments and I’m really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the store."

The centre manager at the Corn Exchange, Adam Warner, added: "We’re delighted to be welcoming another fantastic brand into the Corn Exchange.

"We have seen so many new and existing brands open in the building and it’s fantastic to see them thriving.

"TOM-O is exactly the kind of business we love at Leeds Corn Exchange, an exciting new concept run by a passionate and talented person in Sarah.

"We look forward to watching the business flourish here.

“It is an incredibly exciting time here at the Corn Exchange as we continue to work closely with Leeds City Council to transform the area around the Corn Exchange to create more public space and to continue to support Leeds’ independent retail scene."