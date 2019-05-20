The Eden House show home opens on Sunday, June 2 from 10am to 2pm. The apartments are for sale with Linley & Simpson.

See inside the new North Leeds apartments that start at over half a million each

It all adds up. Loxley Homes has transformed the site of a detached home near Alwoodley Gates into a £4.6m set of six modern apartments

The "location, location, location" adage is apt when it comes to the price of apartments in Leeds. You can buy a new three-bedroom flat in Seacroft for £133,500 while these swish new apartments in Eden House in Alwoodley Gates, North Leeds, cost from £595,000 to £720,000.

The six, three-bedroom apartments near Alwoodley Gates are on the site of what was a detached house.

1. From old house to new build

The kitchen features Remo porcelain units, integrated Bosch appliances and quartz worktops.

2. A living kitchen

The dining area is full of natural light thanks to large areas of glazing.

3. Dining in style

Furnishing and styling one of the three-bedroom apartments helps buyers understand the space and potential.

4. Show home style

