See inside the new North Leeds apartments that start at over half a million each
It all adds up. Loxley Homes has transformed the site of a detached home near Alwoodley Gates into a £4.6m set of six modern apartments
The "location, location, location" adage is apt when it comes to the price of apartments in Leeds. You can buy a new three-bedroom flat in Seacroft for £133,500 while these swish new apartments in Eden House in Alwoodley Gates, North Leeds, cost from £595,000 to £720,000.
1. From old house to new build
The six, three-bedroom apartments near Alwoodley Gates are on the site of what was a detached house.