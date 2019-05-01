See inside the new-look Bill's restaurant and bar in Leeds after refurbishment

The new bar at the city centre eaterie will now open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Customers will be able to enjoy sharing platters as food will also be served until late. The private function room has also had a revamp and can be hired for parties and group events for up to 40 people. A recently redesigned menu now includes seasonal dishes, more vegetarian options and a new set dinner menu. The cocktail list has also been revamped. From Friday May 3 Bill's will host weekly live music nights featuring local performers. The Bill's chain was set up by Bill in Lewes, East Sussex, in 2000 and has since expanded across the UK. The building on Albion Place that Bill's has occupied since 2015 - when they bought it from the Leeds Law Society - has a fascinating history. The Georgian townhouse was built for William Hey, who was chief surgeon at Leeds General Infirmary in the late 1700s and early 1800s. He was considered one of Britain's leading surgeons for 50 years. The Leeds Law Society took it over in 1920 and have since moved to new premises on Wellington Street.

1. New look Bill's will now have later opening hours jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. New menu A recently redesigned menu now includes seasonal dishes, more vegetarian options and a new set dinner menu jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. History The restaurant, which first opened in 2015, is a converted Georgian surgeon's townhouse jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Live music Bill's will now host live music nights on Fridays jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more