Search on to save Hull’s best sausages

A favourite Hull butcher is set to retire but don’t panic – his famous pork sausage recipe won’t be going anywhere.

Nick Robins’ pork bangers and pork pies are loved by his faithful customers, while the traditional butcher shop in Hessle Road has been serving families and restaurants in the area for around 100 years.

This profitable business is looking for a new owner

Now, after 36 years behind the counter, Mr Robins is set to move on and hand over the secret recipe to his delicious pork sausages and pies to a new owner.

The search is now on to find someone to take on the popular butchers’ shop – believed to be one of the oldest established butchers in Hull – and the secret recipes.

The recipe for the shop’s highly-acclaimed pork sausages – the only sausages the shop makes – has been handed down from previous owners, and stretches back around a century.

Mr Robins (58), said: “Whoever takes over the shop will be handed the secret recipe for the sausages and our bakery goods, including our popular pork pies.

“I’d love for our loyal customers to continue to enjoy the sausages that have been part of the shop for generations.”

Mr Robins took over the traditional butchers’ shop when he was just 22 years old. The previous owner had run it for 37 years, after he had taken over from his own father.

It means the shop has almost a century of serving local customers – including some of Hull’s most popular restaurants – with quality, fresh and traceable meat products.

Incredibly, despite the onslaught of supermarkets stealing business away from many traditional high street outlets such as greengrocers and butchers, the business is thriving.

“In all my time here, there’s not been a single year in which it’s lost money,” said Mr Robins.

“Customers appreciate the fact that we carry out traditional butchers’ skills, working with full carcases, so they can find cuts that supermarkets don’t stock and the products that they want.

“They also like that we have the knowledge to offer advice on how to cook certain cuts. And they can trust our meat, and rely on getting a really good meal.”

As well as picking up the secret sausage recipe and a thriving business, there are experienced staff in place – so the new boss doesn’t even have to have a background in butchery.

Mr Robins added: “It’s a really great business which makes money and has held a great place in the community for generations.

“I’m looking forward to handing over our secret recipes to the next generation.”

