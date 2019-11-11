Sea Containers London: A taste of a bygone era with all mod cons

Sea Containers London clings to the city's South Bank

A stroll along London’s South Bank is a world away from the frantic bustle north of the Thames.Tate Modern, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, the Royal Festival Hall and of course no trip to the South Bank would be complete without soaking up the sites, sounds, smells and tastes of Borough Market.We were staying at the unusually named Sea Containers London, formerly Mondrian London until January this year when it was renamed.It is upon visiting the hotel that the name becomes clear.

Design

Designed by Design Research study under the creative direction of visionary Tom Dixon, the iconic building looks more like a cruise liner clinging to the South Bank than a hotel.And this illusion is continued inside with nautical features throughout harping back to a bygone era when the glamour of transatlantic ship travel was the pinnacle of indulgence.The entrance lobby is dominated by a dramatic copper hull, sweeping from the entrance through the lobby to the heart of the hotel.Our room had a stunning view looking out onto the Thames with an undisturbed vista of St Paul’s Cathedral, once again giving the impression of being on a boat with the water below.The building has 359 guest rooms, starting from £195 per night plus VAT.

The reception and lobby is dominating by an impressive copper hull design feature

Bygone era

They have been interesting redesigned to once again recreate the opulence of a bygone era, but with every mod con thought about.There are two bars, an expansive, fish-orientated, restaurant which prides itself on its seasonality and sustainability - and it really was impressive. We ordered whole seabass which arrived looking like we would have to start tackling the tricky bones. But no, the entire fish had been deboned and then put back together - simple but stunning.For those wanting an exciting drinking experience there is the rooftop 12th Knot which offers panoramic views across the city sky line or on the ground floor there is the experimental cocktail bar , Lyaness.

Something more relaxing

If you are wanting a more relaxing experience then there is also a spa which boasts six treatment suites or for film lovers there is, unusually, a 56-seater cinema which is taken over by Curzon at weekends.Literally walk out the door of Sea Containers London and you are on the South Bank with all the vibrancy that includes.Great location, stunning rooms, delicious food and drinks - what more could you want?

Sea Containers London offers the luxury of a cruise liner

The 12th Knot bar on the top of Sea Containers London offers late night panoramic views of London

Sea Containers London gives stunning views of St Paul's cathedral