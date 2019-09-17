Scholes in Bloom celebrates gold award for floral displays

It might be celebrating a gold award but green-fingered volunteers in an east Leeds village are already sowing the seeds for success in 2020.

Scholes in Bloom was awarded a gold prize at this year's Yorkshire in Bloom Awards in the large village category.

Michael Cook is pictured with the award with other group members at the cenotaph.

And volunteers were surprised to learn that the display that helped win them the gold award was the same one that let them down a couple,of years ago, forcing them to miss out on the top spot.

Judges were impressed with the flower display at the village cenotaph in particular but also some of the smaller displays around Scholes such as the Barleycorn pub and the Methodist Chapel were singled out for praise and a silver and silver gilt award respectively.

Ben Hogan, chair of Scholes in Bloom said: "On judging day, which we had a few weeks ago, it rained all morning and we thought 'oh dear', but they took that into consideration and we were absolutely delighted.

"We had a big display the year before in Britain in Bloom and had problems with what became the prize display this year. The flowers were not up to it, the plants shot up too quickly. If the cenotaph had been anywhere near as good, we would have got gold in Britain in Bloom.

Judges were also shown other floral displays in the village.

"The judges have an opportunity when they are going around to enter something they think is excellent, they put that in and it won us the best in show."

Scholes in Bloom was set up in 2003 by Mr Hogan when he was on the Parish Council after seeing the floral success that nearby Barwick in Elmet was having, which was repeated this year with being named category winner for large village.

Over the years the displays and village involvement has been built up with children from the local school having a competition to design a flower bed and the Bloom group being tasked with creating the winning one and Scholes is one of two villages in the country to have a 'flame' display.

At the centre of the display, opposite the village church, is a lit candle that never goes out. The only other similar display is in Garforth.

Brightening up the village of Scholes, Scholes in Bloom is celebrating a gold award.

But now the attention has turned to next year as the judges also take into account other factors such as seating in Scholes and neatness of street furniture. So, the volunteers, of which in total there are 60 but a core group on 12 that meet on Monday mornings, are setting about repairing fences and painting railings.

Mr Hogan added: "There is always a job to do spring, summer, winter of whatever. We have something to repair or a new path to put in."