Scarborough chocolate maker unveils unique and personal edible gift

Crofts Chocolates have done it again as they ‘break the mould’ for bespoke chocolates in the seaside town.

The chocolatiers, based in Newborough, Scarborough, will launch their new bespoke branding service at the Wedding Fair in Scarborough’s Market Hall, St Helen’s Square, on Sunday April 14 from 11am to 2pm.

This innovative ‘edible technology’ has been kept under wraps by co-owner of Crofts, Alex Grant, ahead of its official launch.

Alex said: “This is an exciting development for us here at Crofts. We’ve invested in specialist technology that creates edible designs for our artisan chocolates. From business logos to images, from wedding messages to birthday wishes, we can brand our handcrafted chocolates to specific customer requirements.”

The service, which is being launched for their white chocolate range to begin with, means businesses and individuals can order a minimum of 15 delicious chocolates, each of which will have the special message, image or logo, creating a unique and memorable gift or bespoke branded product.

Alex continued: “Customers can give us their design ‘wish-list’ and we can then create the agreed design ready for their special box of chocolates.

“This service will be ideal for hotel and guesthouses in the area that want to wow their guests if they’re celebrating a special occasion. For individuals, the idea of having a special message or image on our chocolates is a perfect way to celebrate that birthday, anniversary, wedding … in fact, any special occasion.”

To find out more, see Crofts Chocolates at the Wedding Fair, Scarborough’s Market Hall on Sunday April 14 from 11am to 2pm.