SAVE 40 PERCENT: Aagrah Indian restaurants celebrate birthday with 'Summerlicious' offer

The Aagrah group of Indian restaurants - including an outlet in Leeds city centre - is celebrating its 42nd birthday with a 'Summerlicious' discount giving diners 40 percent off their food bill.

It is available on in house A La Carte dining, Monday to Thursday, throughout July 2019.

All you have to do is to turn up at Aagrah during July. It will fo the rest.

Full terms and conditions below.

The award winning Kashmiri restaurant group, first established in 1977, boasts 12 restaurants, primarily in the Yorkshire region.

Its Leeds city centre venue is in St Peter’s Square, Quarry Hill - open Monday to Saturday, 5pm to 11.30pm, Sundays, 4.30pm to 10.30pm.

Other Aagrah restaurants can be found in Chapel Allerton, Crystal Peaks, Doncaster, Garforth, Midpoint, Sheffield, Shipley, Skipton, Tadcaster, Wakefield,

Shipley and Midpoint outlets only are also offering a three course buffet lunch in July for only £5.99 per person, Children aged three and under eat free from the buffet lunch - which applies to one child per paying adult.

Since opening its first eatery in Shipley in 1977, family run Aagrah restaurant group bosses say it has grown due to the high standards it sets itself.

With family members personally managing each restaurant, it says ‘personal touches’ distinguish it from competitors.

"Our hand-picked award winning team of chefs balance time-honoured dishes with culinary innovation, offering authentic Kashmiri cuisine to our discerning clientele," said a spokesman.

"Aagrah has12 restaurants and a banqueting suite at selected locations across Yorkshire. Whether dining in a restaurant, being catered for at a private event, or simply wishing to enjoy a quiet evening at home with a takeaway, Aagrah can cater for all requirements."

FORTY PER CENT OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Offer is available in July 2019 only. Valid at all Aagrah branches. Forty percent off food bill only, does not include drinks. Cannot be used in conjunction with any special offers or promotions. A La Carte menu only. Not valid on fixed priced buffets.

Save 40 per cent on your food bill at Aagrah Indian restaurants in July 2019

Lunch time Buffet offer available at Shipley Grill & Carvery Monday to Friday, noon to 2:30pm and Midpoint, Wednesday to Friday, noon to 2:30pm.

The management reserves the right to amend, withdraw or refuse this offer at any time and without notice and without compensation. In any case of dispute, the manager’s decision is final.

AAGRAH LINKS:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Aagrah-Restaurants

Twitter: @Aagrahgroup

Instagram: www.instagram.com/aagrah

The award winning Kashmiri restaurant group boasts 12 restaurants primarily in the Yorkshire region