Salmonella warning: houmous sold by Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Spar recalled due to contamination fears
A recall of houmous products from numerous major supermarkets including Asda, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, has been issued due to fear of Salmonella.
Salmonella can be particularly dangerous to the elderly and young children, and can cause symptoms including diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.
Concerns over salmonella
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged customers to return the items or throw them away, after concerns they could contain the bacteria.
The items included in this recall are:
Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Classic Triple Pack
Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 3 November 2019.
Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack
Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 3 November 2019.
Morrisons The Best Pesto and Parmesan Houmous
Pack size 150g. Use by 4 November 2019.
Spar Houmous
Pack size 170g. Use by 6 November 2019.
Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Red Pepper Houmous
Pack size 170g. Use by 6 November 2019.
Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Houmous Selection
Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 6 November 2019.
On the go Sweet Potato Falafel with Houmous (Sainsbury’s Food to go range)
Pack size 250g. Use by 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019.
On the go Carrots & Houmous (Sainsburys Food to go range)
Pack size 130g. Use by 30 October 2019.
Houmous with Nando’s PERi-PERi drizzle
Pack size 170g. Use by 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019, 2 November 2019, 3 November 2019, 4 November 2019.
Asda Beetroot Houmous
Pack size 170g. Use by 3 November 2019, 7 November 2019.
Asda Extra Special Roasted Red Pepper Houmous
Pack size 170g. Use by 31 October 2019.
Asda Extra Special Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous
Pack size 170g. Use by 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019.
Asda Houmous
Pack size 200g. Use by 6 November 2019.
Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (plain)
Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 4 November 2019.
Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (flavoured)
Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 4 November 2019.
Asda Carrot Sticks & Houmous
Pack size 125g. Use by 28 October 2019, 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019.
Morrisons Avocado Houmous
Pack size 200g. Use by 4 November 2019.
Claiming a refund
You will get a full refund if you return the items to the store where you bought them.
The FSA alert said, "The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella.
“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”