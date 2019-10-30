Salmonella warning: houmous sold by Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Spar recalled due to contamination fears

Salmonella can be particularly dangerous to the elderly and young children, and can cause symptoms including diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.

Concerns over salmonella

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged customers to return the items or throw them away, after concerns they could contain the bacteria.

A recall of houmous products from numerous major supermarkets including Asda, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, has been issued due to fear of Salmonella.

The items included in this recall are:

Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Classic Triple Pack

Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 3 November 2019.

Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack

Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 3 November 2019.

Morrisons The Best Pesto and Parmesan Houmous

Pack size 150g. Use by 4 November 2019.

Spar Houmous

Pack size 170g. Use by 6 November 2019.

Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size 170g. Use by 6 November 2019.

Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Houmous Selection

Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 6 November 2019.

On the go Sweet Potato Falafel with Houmous (Sainsbury’s Food to go range)

Pack size 250g. Use by 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019.

On the go Carrots & Houmous (Sainsburys Food to go range)

Pack size 130g. Use by 30 October 2019.

Houmous with Nando’s PERi-PERi drizzle

Pack size 170g. Use by 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019, 2 November 2019, 3 November 2019, 4 November 2019.

Asda Beetroot Houmous

Pack size 170g. Use by 3 November 2019, 7 November 2019.

Asda Extra Special Roasted Red Pepper Houmous

Pack size 170g. Use by 31 October 2019.

Asda Extra Special Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous

Pack size 170g. Use by 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019.

Asda Houmous

Pack size 200g. Use by 6 November 2019.

Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (plain)

Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 4 November 2019.

Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (flavoured)

Pack size 180g (3x60g). Use by 4 November 2019.

Asda Carrot Sticks & Houmous

Pack size 125g. Use by 28 October 2019, 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019.

Morrisons Avocado Houmous

Pack size 200g. Use by 4 November 2019.

Claiming a refund

You will get a full refund if you return the items to the store where you bought them.

The FSA alert said, "The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella.

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.