Ryanair seat sale: Flights starting from £4.99 to a range of destinations

If you fancy a trip away, but don’t want to break the bank on the cost of flights, then you might want to have a browse of Ryanair’s huge seat sale.

Flights to Prague, Dublin, Barcelona and more

The budget airline has revealed heavily discounted prices on some of its most popular routes.

The Ryanair seat sale is offering flights from as little as £4.99 to a range of destinations, including Prague, Dublin and Barcelona.

However, the airline warns that there is "limited availability" on all flights, so you might want to get those last-minute holiday plans into shape quickly.

Where can I visit and which UK airports can I fly from?

UK destinations you can fly from include Bristol, East Midlands, Manchester, Liverpool, Belfast International, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Destinations you can travel to include Milan, Alicante, Krakow, Dublin, Faro, Venice, Rhodes, Rome and many more.

Flights start from £4.99 one-way, with the most expensive flight on offer being a one-way trip to Rhodes from Manchester for £46.60.

Among the various flights on offer, you can fly one-way from Bristol to Milan Bergamo airport for £9.99, one-way from the East Midlands to Faro for £14.99 one-way or take a trip from Manchester to Barcelona for £9.99 one-way.

When can I travel?

Dates of travel are from October 2019 to May 2020.

When does the sale finish?

The sale finishes on Sunday 6 October, so get your tickets as soon as you can.

For a full list of the flights and destinations available in Ryanair's latest sale, head to the airline's website.