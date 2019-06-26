Ricky Wilson launches his seaweed oil range and you can get it in his home city of Leeds

Kaiser Chief’s front man Ricky Wilson and his best mate have launched their award winning range of seaweed infused culinary oils in Sainsbury’s - including in his home city of Leeds

Sainsbury's Moortown store is taking part in this foods of the future trial and will be stocking Ricky's brand alongside a few others.

Ricky Wilson with the seaweed infused cooking oils

Seaweed is one of the top food trends of 2019 and gaining huge momentum in the food industry due to its highly rich nutrient content, masses of umami flavour and being a sustainable food resource on our planet.

Ricky and Doctor Seaweed himself - Dr Craig Rose - are on a mission to educate the nation on this amazing forgotten food source.

“Seaweed has incredible flavour and health benefits, and our range of Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful oils are the simplest way to use seaweed in everyday meals, just drizzle over salads, grilled veg or fish or use in a stir fry. The flavour is rockin',£ says Ricky.

Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful organic range of infused oils offer superb umami flavours of the sea, and the Sainsbury’s launch will include our: Naturally Smoked Scottish Seaweed Infused Oil retailing at £9 and an Intense Smoked Seaweed Infused Culinary Essence also retailing at £9. These products are incredibly easy to use - just drizzle over salads, steamed vegetables, grilled fish, dips and sauces to boost with incredible natural flavours.

Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful culinary infused oils recently won BBC One’s ‘The Customer Is Always Right’ where contestants trialled the products and loved their great taste and ease of use. Ricky Wilson also used his best pal’s seaweed on the Great British Bake Off’s Stand Up to Cancer series in 2018, he baked seaweed wholemeal scones and Paul Hollywood said they tasted “Fantastic”.

Doctor Seaweed’s Weed & Wonderful products use only the best Organic Hebridean Seaweed from their own dedicated production of sustainable wild harvesting in the pristine waters around the remote islands of the Scottish Outer Hebrides.

Founded by Doctor Seaweed himself, Dr Craig Rose who went to school with Ricky, is a marine biologist with a vision of bringing seaweed to everyone in a way they'll love.

“I have developed the products to be incredibly easy to use and add a great flavour boost to any dish. I am hugely passionate about helping people to rediscover seaweed as a sustainable and forgotten healthy and tasty food.”

Rachel Eyre, Head of Future Brands at Sainsbury's, said: "At Sainsbury's we want to offer our customers the most innovative and interesting products around. Having been in business for 150 years, we are always looking to the future and thinking about what will be next on the nation's shopping lists. We're dedicated to helping our customers test and trial new innovations in the grocery space, and can't wait to hear what they think of these