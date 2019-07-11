Quarter of Leeds dieters 'ashamed'

Some 25 per cent of Leeds adults who diet tell no one due to shame.

New research reveals many in the city, who have changed their diet, are worried about failing publicly, others embarrassed to be dieting in the first place.

For almost three in 10 local folk, the word "diet" is very much off limits and not a topic for discussion with friends, colleagues or even partners.

Yet the study of 2,000 adults, commissioned by The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, found 74 per cent of Leeds population have dieted at one time or another.

With obesity levels on the rise, there's concern majority of people are typically giving up or losing interest in some diets after just 28 days, more than 40 per cent after 15 days or less.

With less than four in 10 of public polled in Leeds saying they would rather diet alone than do it jointly, the report highlights how important support is.

The ‘shame’ of dieting, combined with lack of support, are main reasons healthy eating plans often don’t work out.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan nutritionist Mark Gilbert, explained: “Diet shouldn’t be a dirty word. No one should feel ashamed of changing their food intake to achieve their desired goals as long as the diet contains proper nutrition and their goals are appropriate for them.

"The fact is most people go on a diet at some point to lose weight. So, we have to be able to discuss this word if we are to properly address the current obesity crisis.

"Of course, everyone is different, so it makes sense to get the proper support to choose an appropriate diet, which will have a greater chance of success.”

Research also revealed many polled are "fed-up" with perpetually dieting, feeling they’re "not getting anywhere".

Almost a third of city residents are "constantly" on cycle of eating healthily, unhealthily, then healthily again.