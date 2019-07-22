Quality Croatian campsite puts glamour galore into glamping

Portmanteau glamping - combining glamorous and camping - could have been coined for Croatia's latest luxury retreat.

Awash with amenities aplenty, Arena Kažela is this season welcoming waves of UK holiday-makers, seeking first class camping with more mod cons than a Jam fan's record collection.

This is a camp site, but not as we of a certain vintage recall from childhoods under canvas ... all insect-infested sleeping bags, bent tent pegs, blocked chemical toilets and glacial showers.

No, this is not just camping, this is Marks & Spencer camping, indulgent accommodation that could not be more glamorous were Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron and Halle Berry bunked up together.

Among Istria’s most popular destinations, sheltered southern peninsula Medulin is home to most imaginative resort "beautifully designed to allow guests to get closer to nature and experience serenity of sleeping under the stars in total comfort".

Complete with air-conditioning, Egyptian cotton linen, coffee machines, flat screen televisions, quality toiletries and free wi-fi, 164 Home Next, Home Green and Camping Villas are already welcoming many Brits, pitching-up for unforgettable holidays of a lifetime..

Buddy Holly may be absent but the crickets are in abundance, some among 184 native orthopteran species creating harmonious nocturnal soundtrack to aid visitors' restful slumber after chilling in the sunshine.

Each lodge offers contemporary living space for up to five, Camping Villas boasting large floor-to-ceiling windows that "let the outside in," white and teal touches reflecting nearby beach and water.

Conservation conscious travellers will feel at home in the resort’s ‘green’ homes, constructed from ecological and recycled materials, combining modern elements and eco-friendly choices.

Next options offer smart design and enviable positions, pebble’s throw from inviting Adriatic, offering perfect place to unwind, complete with stunning sea view, private furnished terrace and parking.

Camping Villa

Those lucky enough to call them home can enjoy exclusive use of the resort’s newly opened relaxation pool - to infinity and beyond, basking in country's longest at 80 metres - close to clear and calm surf, while brand-new Breeze Bar ensures guests remain refreshed while relaxed.

Regular watery exercises, including Pilates and aerobics, are available as more strenuous diversions, sporting facilities also including water-skiing and windsurfing schools, jet-skis proving particularly enjoyable adrenaline rush. Smaller kids, meanwhile, can keep busy with dance classes, art experiences and treasure hunts.

At the beating heart of the palatial cabins' complex is recently unveiled swimming complex, boasting over 600m² water surface. Including main area, children’s pool, water slide and landscaped sunbathing area offering loungers and parasols, it lies close to resort restaurants, lounge and beach bars, supermarket and illy Caffe.

Swimming complex

Sister site "wigwam glam" Arena One 99 Glamping is an equally impressive rural retreat while associated Belvedere Medulin and Histria Pula Park Plazas provide food and drink par excellence, fine dining also available at west coast Fažana, ferry ride away from Brijuni Islands National Park, whose former Yugoslavia president Tito's connections are cemented by museum whose photo archive is veritable who's who of global leaders and glitzy celebrities from The Queen to "The Mona Lisa of the 20th Century" Gina Lollobrigida.

For those keen to explore, the site is within short distance of blue-flag beaches while nearby Pula boasts wealth of history, housing only remaining Roman amphitheatre to retain four side towers and all architectural orders entirely preserved. Constructed from 27 BC, recently played host to sell-out Foo Fighters gigs. Music lovers will also not want to miss coming showcases Dimension and Outlook festivals in August and September.

And don't leave without visiting Levan, among most inviting of Croatia's 1,244 islands, islets and crags, all turquoise shallows and bleached sand, home to arguably coast's coolest - yet hottest! - bar shack, assorted cocktails continuously created to shame Tom Cruise.

Undisputed Rolls Royce of camping, this satisfied guest can lodge no complaints, only extol the site's many virtues, refreshing and invigorating as best Balkan fruit brandy Rakija.

Rates start from €101 per camping villa per night, based on five sharing Camping Home Next. For more information and to book visit www.arenacampsites.com/en/mobile-homes-istria/arena-kazela-camping-homes site.

Camping Home Next

Captain's Bar

Child's play

Infinity pool