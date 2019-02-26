This quaint four bedroom detached house in Leeds could be just what you've been searching for

Take a look around this stunning red brick period property currently up for sale in Leeds

If you are on the hunt for a unique property full of character to call your own in Leeds, this quaint four bedroom detached house could be just what you've been searching for.

Nestled in a conservation area with a cobbled street, the property borders a park and sits within easy reach of both Headingley and Kirkstall. The cosy home is beautifully presented throughout and boasts four bedrooms across three floors, along with a snug living room, kitchen, family bathroom, two toilets, and gardens to the front and rear, with a traditional Victorian style gazebo. Built in 1814, the property was featured in Period Living magazine in March 2016 and part of it was formerly used as a Sunday school. For the price of £500,000, you could be the proud new owner.

1. Front

2. Entrance hall

3. Living room

4. Living room

