Property

Take a look around the best value house for sale in Leeds right now

Leeds has a wealth of properties to suit all needs, from apartments to houses to bungalows - with some excellent bargains on offer.

This property is one of the best value houses on the market in Leeds right night now, offering a modern, well presented house in a conveniently situated area. The property (Springfield Lane, Morley, LS27) is being sold by Manning Stainton and is currently advertised on Zoopla.

An internal viewing is warmly recommended and would provide an opportunity to fully appreciate the size and quality of accommodation on offer.

1. Internal viewing recommended

This property features a front entrance porch and a lounge with polished wood flooring.

2. Lounge

The house has a separate modern fitted kitchen with hob and oven.

3. Kitchen

The modern, white bathroom suite includes a bath and separate shower cubicle. The bathroom has underfloor heating, beautiful tiled flooring and part wall tiling.

4. Bathroom

