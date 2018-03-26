Renting in Headingley goes upmarket

The first phase of a £40m housing development in a Headingley conservation area has been launched to the private rental market.

Spinning Acres, in Far Headingley, is a six acre site belonging to Pickard Properties which says it is tapping into a developing trend for long term rent of family homes.

The first phase contains four bedroom terraced family homes over three storeys; a stable block which is now a two-bedroom detached house and a new build, five-bed detached house.

Director Miles Pickard said: “This was a fashionable address over 200 years ago, and a prime location for wealthy mill owners who built themselves impressive villas set within landscaped grounds.

“The location of Spinning Acres is part of that boom and the reason why it is of special character and historic interest.

“We see Spinning Acres evolving into a thriving new community for Far Headingley.

“We are excited by the completion of phase one and its launch into the rental sector because of its appeal to a wide cross section of private renters. Not only are we turning the rental market on its head by making renting a long-term option with homes that match our occupiers’ aspirations but creating the most desirable rental destination in Leeds.”

Phase two is already under construction and is an apartment building with 31 homes which will be completed by spring 2019. Phase three is conversion of existing stone-built villas to create private apartments. The final stages of the development will see further conversions to existing buildings as well as more new build accommodation.