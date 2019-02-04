If you have a spare 1,595,000 laying around, you could be the proud owner of the most expensive house currently on the market in Leeds

Pictures show inside the most expensive house in Leeds which has gone on the market for £1,595,000

If you have a spare £1,595,000 laying around, you could be the proud owner of the most expensive house currently on the market in Leeds.

Nestled within nine acres, this grand manor style property dates back to 1803 and has been lovingly refurbished to provide a stunning living space, with a host of character features. As well as its impressive array of spacious rooms, including a formal lounge, dining area, reception hallway and kitchen, Swillington House also boasts a substantial stable block, a separate cottage and a dairy barn which is ideal for conversion. Here you can take a look around the property and see what £1,595,000 would buy you in Leeds.

Front

Living room

Dining

Kitchen

