Pictures show inside the most expensive house in Leeds which has gone on the market for £1,595,000

Nestled within nine acres, this grand manor style property dates back to 1803 and has been lovingly refurbished to provide a stunning living space, with a host of character features. As well as its impressive array of spacious rooms, including a formal lounge, dining area, reception hallway and kitchen, Swillington House also boasts a substantial stable block, a separate cottage and a dairy barn which is ideal for conversion. Here you can take a look around the property and see what £1,595,000 would buy you in Leeds.

1. Front Swillington House, Coach Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26. 1,595,000. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Living room Swillington House, Coach Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26. 1,595,000. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Dining Swillington House, Coach Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26. 1,595,000. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen Swillington House, Coach Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26. 1,595,000. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more