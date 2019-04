Here are some affordable properties around Leeds which are currently available for £150,000 or less – ideal for first-time buyers.

1. Heathcroft Rise, LS27 Situated in Morley within close proximity to Leeds city centre, this mid-town house has recently been renovated and comprises a modern kitchen, bathroom, three bedrooms and two reception rooms. Price: 125,000. https://bit.ly/2uVuZmW Rightmove other Buy a Photo

2. Swarcliffe Drive, LS14 Beautifully presented with three bedrooms and a generously sized garden, this semi-detached property in Leeds would make an ideal family home, with plenty of amenities sitting close by. Price: 150,000. https://bit.ly/2KhIGHd Rightmove other Buy a Photo

3. Mount Pleasant, LS10 Nestled close to Middleton Park, this mid terrace property comprises a spacious lounge and dining area, fitted kitchen, three bedrooms and a large low maintenance garden. Price: 140,000. https://bit.ly/2YWxiDT Rightmove other Buy a Photo

4. Ashby Square, LS13 This cosy three bedroom town house sits tucked away in a cul-de-sac and boasts a beautifully presented interior, with a low maintenance garden at the rear. Price: 136,000. https://bit.ly/2G8jkaM Rightmove other Buy a Photo

