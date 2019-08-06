Premier League pie taster dream job on offer - here’s how to apply

If you love food as much as you love football, you’ve got a once in a lifetime chance to become an official pie taster for the upcoming Premier League season.

The opportunity comes from Free Super Tips, who are hiring a pie taster for the 2019/2020 campaign.

What’s the job?

The lucky candidate will eat the homemade pies from each of the stadiums, enjoy the match live and rank which club has the best pies at the end of the season.

You’ll be given tickets to go to Premier League games for the 2019/2020 season, and you’ll be given expenses to eat one pie per stadium.

You’ll receive tickets to a minimum of three Premier League matches, and you’ll get a page on the Free Super Tips website where you’ll report about your trip and - more importantly - the pie.

Spokesperson for Free Super Tips Jake Apperley said, “Football and pies go hand-in-hand so we’re keen to get the right person for the job to decide which of the Premier League’s pies are table-toppers and which are relegation fodder.”

How to apply?

There are two ways for you to enter the competition to become an official pie tester.

On Twitter:

- Go to the pinned tweet at the top of Free Super Tips’ Twitter account

- Reply to the tweet by sending a picture of yourself at a football match, eating a pie or both! The more creative you get, the better

- Include the hashtag #PremierLeaguePieTaster and follow the account too

Through email:

- Email freesupertipscompetitions@gmail.com and send them a picture of yourself at a football match, eating a pie, or both

The winner of the competition will be contacted directly through the means they applied (so either email or a direct message on Twitter).

Entries to the competition are currently open and will close on Monday 12 August.

The lucky participant will be announced on Friday 16 August.

If the winner can’t be contacted, or doesn’t claim the prize within 48 hours of announcement, then the prize may go to another entrant.

Who is eligible to apply?

In order to apply to the competition, you must be a UK resident aged 18 or over.

You can only enter the competition once, so don’t apply via Twitter and then also email too.