Poundland's new meal deal includes a sandwich, drink, chocolate AND crisps - but it costs more than you might think

Meal deals are the staple of a lunchtime supermarket snack - and now Poundland is offering its own version.
But while most meal deals include a sandwich, drink and one choice of snack item, Poundland’s deal includes both chocolate AND crisps.
What options will Poundland’s meal deal include?
Sandwich options include:
- BLT
- Cheese and onion
- Chicken and bacon
- Chicken salad
- Egg mayo
- Ham and cheese
- Tuna and sweetcorn
- Egg and bacon
- Chicken and stuffing
The drinks list includes:
- 7Up Free (330ml)
- Barr Bubblegum (330ml)
- Barr Cream Soda (330ml)
- Barr Pineapple (330ml)
- Irn Bru (330ml)
- Old Jamacia Ginger Beer (330ml)
- P/Land still water (500ml)
- Pepsi Diet (250ml)
- Pepsi Max (250ml)
- Pepsi Max Cherry (250ml)
- R Whites Lemonade (330ml)
- Tango Cherry (330ml)
- Tango Orange (330ml)
- Tango Strawberry (330ml)
- Tango Tropical (330ml)
- Vimto Original (330ml
Crisp choices include:
- Quavers
- Real cheese and onion
- Real salt and malt vinegar
- Real sea salt
Chocolate choices include:
- Snickers
- Mars
- Bounty
- Topic
- Twix
How much will this meal deal cost?
Although Poundland’s meal deal comes in at around a pound cheaper than other offerings from Boots, Sainsbury's and M&S at £2, it’s one pound more than the store name suggests.
The cheapest meal deal currently on the market is B&M's - which costs just £1.75 - although this deal only includes a single snack.