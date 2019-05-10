Poundland's new meal deal includes a sandwich, drink, chocolate AND crisps - but it costs more than you might think

Have your say

Meal deals are the staple of a lunchtime supermarket snack - and now Poundland is offering its own version.

But while most meal deals include a sandwich, drink and one choice of snack item, Poundland’s deal includes both chocolate AND crisps.

What options will Poundland’s meal deal include?

Sandwich options include:

- BLT

- Cheese and onion

- Chicken and bacon

- Chicken salad

- Egg mayo

- Ham and cheese

- Tuna and sweetcorn

- Egg and bacon

- Chicken and stuffing

The drinks list includes:

- 7Up Free (330ml)

- Barr Bubblegum (330ml)

- Barr Cream Soda (330ml)

- Barr Pineapple (330ml)

- Irn Bru (330ml)

- Old Jamacia Ginger Beer (330ml)

- P/Land still water (500ml)

- Pepsi Diet (250ml)

- Pepsi Max (250ml)

- Pepsi Max Cherry (250ml)

- R Whites Lemonade (330ml)

- Tango Cherry (330ml)

- Tango Orange (330ml)

- Tango Strawberry (330ml)

- Tango Tropical (330ml)

- Vimto Original (330ml

Crisp choices include:

- Quavers

- Real cheese and onion

- Real salt and malt vinegar

- Real sea salt

Chocolate choices include:

- Snickers

- Mars

- Bounty

- Topic

- Twix

How much will this meal deal cost?

Although Poundland’s meal deal comes in at around a pound cheaper than other offerings from Boots, Sainsbury's and M&S at £2, it’s one pound more than the store name suggests.

The cheapest meal deal currently on the market is B&M's - which costs just £1.75 - although this deal only includes a single snack.