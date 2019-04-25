Pan-tastic pizzaiolos celebrate Leeds newest eatery

A show-stopping synchronized stunt marked in some style launch of Leeds Arena PizzaExpress.

Flour power was order of the day this week as city folk watched dough flung to heights of 15 feet by flaring pizzaiolos.

Great pizza and good times await at PizzaExpress

The pair's impressive improvised performances showcased the popular arena's open kitchen, among UK's first to showcase the company's "test and learn" strategy.

And those who Tweeted the duo's high-flying skills are in with a chance of winning a complimentary meal at the Merrion Way pizzeria.

The sociable site builds on founder Peter Boizot's original vision to bring people together over great pizza and good times through shared passions of food, drink, music and creativity.

Having used ‘open kitchens’ since before the term was coined, the kitchen takes centre-stage at the heart of the restaurant, bringing theatre and authenticity of PizzaExpress pizza-making to the fore.

Sign of PizzaExpress' Leeds Arena arrival

Festoon lighting, decorative pendant light fittings and ceramic tiled feature wall surround pizzaiolos at work with white marble tables and vibrant green and yellow leather furnishings coming together to make the space warm and inviting.

The pizzeria is also one of the brand’s first to introduce defined bar space, co-created alongside lifelong partners Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Applying same creativity to its cocktails as pizzas, along with some of the classics, the bar offers unique options including new ‘Peroni Spritz’ which combines Aperol, grapefruit and crisp taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, and ‘Bloody Mary’ that utilises fresh passata base.

Diners and drinkers alike can find new favourites, just as they did when PizzaExpress introduced Peroni Nastro Azzurro to the UK when it opened its very first restaurant in 1965.

The eatery opens with Spring menu combining barbacoa beef with smoky chipotle salsa, new Barbacoa pizza has been designed to entice those with taste for flavour that packs a punch, while Vegan Mezze combines char-grilled aubergine, spicy harissa and creamy hummus to bring an Italian twist on a Mediterranean classic.

PizzaExpress regional director Graham Fenwick said: “Our pioneering founder Peter Boizot introduced pizza to the UK in Wardour Street in 1965. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy, which sees friends, families and loved ones enjoying pizza and good times together in our sociable pizzerias, every day, across the globe.

"Some 54 years on, we celebrate the special opening at Leeds Arena, also among the first to test our new brand proposition. So, what better way to mark this celebratory occasion, than by bringing the art of pizza flaring to the streets”.

Potential winners will be shortlisted by Tweeting photos of the eye-catching display to @pizzaexpress using #GoodTimesTogether and #PizzaExpressLeedsArena hashtags.