Held in support of the national charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the popular fundraising walk will be taking place at 15 locations around the country between August 19 and October 24. There is also a virtual walk option that can be completed anywhere.

The charity trains dogs to alert deaf children and adults to important and life-saving sounds and help them to leave loneliness behind, as well as offering a range of other bespoke services to anyone with hearing loss.

The Great British Dog Walk will be returning to Temple Newsam next month.

The walk is kindly sponsored by Specsavers, helping Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to transform the lives of deaf people.

When and where is the Leeds event?

The Great British Dog Walk will be returning to Leeds on Sunday September 19, with start times between 10am and 1.30pm.

It will take place in the grounds of Temple Newsam, Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, LS15 0AE.

How does the Great British Dog Walk work?

On the day, there will be two walk options – either 3km or 8km - so that dog owners, families, single walkers and walking groups can choose the distance that is best for them.

You do not need to own a dog to take part. Those who simply want to see lots of dogs and get a bit of exercise for a good cause are welcome to sign up.

As well as the walk itself, there will be additional fun activities and walkers will receive an activity-filled pack.

Walkers will set off in staggered time slots and registration is contact-free to ensure safety for everyone involved.

How much does it cost to take part?

Tickets for the event are £10 per adult, while children under 16 years go free.

There is a free limited-edition Great British Dog Walk dog bandana with each adult ticket purchased, while all those taking part get a walker certificate and activity pack.

Every walker who takes part will help Hearing Dogs to change more lives but those who choose to raise sponsorship can make an even bigger difference. Anyone raising £25 or more will receive a free gift as a thank you.

Do I have to raise sponsorship money too?

It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life and the charity relies on the support of donations, so every person taking part will be helping to transform the lives of deaf people.

Carina Hummel, general manager at Specsavers Audiology, said: "If every person who walked the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 above the cost of their event ticket by getting themselves or their dog sponsored the charity could fully train another dog to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds that they would otherwise miss and help them to leave loneliness behind.

"We’re so proud of our involvement in the Great British Dog Walk and the fact that it helps to transform the lives of deaf people. We’re very much looking forward to the walk at Temple Newsam and hope lots of people in the area will come along and show their support.”

Visit www.greatbritishdogwalk.org for more information or to sign up.