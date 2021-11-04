The electricity supplier is asking local communities to stay safe by staying clear of power lines and substations when setting up bonfires or letting off fireworks.

The potential dangers of setting off fireworks or lighting fires too close to power lines could cause severe or fatal injuries, Northern Powergrid says.

Northern Powergrid has issued a warning ahead of Bonfire night celebrations this weekend. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Gareth Pearson, Head of Health, Safety and Training at the organisation, said:

"We always recommend going to an organised display in your community rather than setting off your own fireworks - but if you do - please take a few minutes to check your surroundings first and make sure you're well away from our overhead power lines or substations.

It's vital that you find a safe place as building bonfires or setting off fireworks anywhere near the electricity network is extremely dangerous.

Our power lines on wooden poles carry voltages of up to 132,000 volts, and you must remember, electricity can jump gaps - a poorly placed bonfire could reduce vital clearance distances.

By taking these extra, simple precautions, everyone can ensure they have a fantastic time and stay safe this Bonfire Night."

What to do if you come into contact with a power line

Northern Powergrid can be contacted 24-hours by calling 105 to report a power cut or damage to the electricity network.

If serious injury occurs 999 should be called immediately to report the incident and seek medical attention.