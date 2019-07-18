Oliver review: Does the Manor House at Lindley live up to the hyperbole or is it style over substance?

Lindley is building a bit of a reputation as a go-to place for food and drink and the Manor House, which opened last year, is playing a big part in that evolution.

Finding the village is easy, just off junction 24 of the M62 Westbound . Finding the turnoff to the Manor House less so - contemporary signage obscured by traditional foliage - however scrunching into the gravelled car park to slide in between the Bentleys and Beamers we knew we’d arrived somewhere swanky.

The Manor House, Lindley

This former children’s home - at one time a mill-owner’s residence - has had a £4.5m makeover and it’s not hard to see where the money’s gone as every part of the building has been dressed to impress - as were the clientele.

Perusing the website it’s hard to know exactly what the Manor House is - lots of options for bars and different styles of dining, a hotel, an apartment and studio, it was all a bit confusing.

We'd booked online for dinner in the Lantern Room, a dining room for grown-ups (no under 12s) which promised a constantly changing menu “reflecting not just the seasonality of the produce but the evolving drama of the Manor House”.

Curtain up then, and let the drama begin - we just needed to find the theatre. My inner sat nav was clearly having a night off as, despite there being signs everywhere we were not quite sure where to go and wandered into a quiet bar area (everyone was soaking up the last of the evening sunshine outside) and meandered around like Alice in Wonderland until finally pushing open the right door into the luxurious lantern room.

Salt Chamber Duck

Brick or dark painted walls, monochrome floral wallpaper on the ceiling, stunning wooden block flooring, stained glass and the centrepiece lighting gave this room its classy but eclectic feel. Unobtrusive ambient music, which segued into jazzy tones (did I hear Gil Scott Heron?) set the scene.

Tables are nicely spaced and we were shown to ours and handed three food menus - Exclusive, Executive and Indulgent - and a wine menu (I told you it was all a bit confusing). We were offered water for the table (later that refillable bottle of still water turned up as a £3 charge on the bill). Two slices of beautifully cured ham, chunky sourdough bread (Pale Ale and Potato apparently) and whipped Pork Butter were proffered whilst we digested the choices. This was the poshest and best drip bread we’d ever had - pork scratching crumb is a triumph - good start!

My dining partner and I opted for three courses from the Exclusive menu, but we simply could not resist some little “tasters” first.

First up then a Black Pudding and Apple Pillow (£2). A tiny but exquisite decorated black pillow of squid ink cracker with a mousse-like inside, and a whole grain Taco, Pork, Hispi Cabbage and Nasturtium (£2), again small but perfectly formed.

Luxurious Tonka Bean Ganache, Morello cherry and70% chocolate

Our bouches amused and it was on to the starters.

One Native lobster, Isle of Wight Tomato, Smoked Marrow (£18) and one Smoked Ricotta, Artichoke, Pea, Mustard, Summer Truffle (£9). The tomato and the sauce was an absolute explosion of taste - wish I could say the same for the few bits of lobster. Not sure where it was Native of but it was disappointing and not worth the price tag. The other dish looked like a forest floor - and was packed with flavour. Both dishes looked very pretty and the service was attentive, friendly, knowledgeable and unfussy.

Mains choices included Yorkshire Hogget (halfway from lamb to sheep) and Roast North Sea Cod but we opted for salt Chamber Duck, Baby Beetroot, Damson Umbeshi (a Japanese fermented damson) (£25) and my dining partner went for Sand Hutton White Asparagus, Pink Fir Potato, Truffle (£19). The duck was cooked to pink perfection and beautifully salty (there was confit of duck wrapped up in another pillow on the side) and tangy blackcurrant cut through the meatiness. The asparagus was a paint palette of a plate decorated with truffle shavings and light fragrant and tangy sliced white turnip and was light and delicately delicious on the tongue. My dining partner said he'd never tasted Asparagus as good.

Was there room for pudding - we were nicely satisfied but it seemed churlish not to. At £10 each we didn’t want to be disappointed and we weren’t.

The classy and eclectic Lantern Room at the Manor House, Lindley

Tonka Bean Ganache, Morello cherry and 70% chocolate was a luxuriously chocolatey dark wedge with lovely hazelnut flavours, the cherry was decorated with gold leaf and the damson sorbet-style scoop on the side was a bursting with berry flavour. My dining partner plumped for “Lemon Meringue Pie”. This deconstructed dish looked like an ice floe or a ship’s sails. Soft egg white meringue below the crispy sheets, a square of lemon gelly here, a cheesecake crumb there. My dining partner declared it “divine” although had really hoped for a big slab of lemon meringue pie.

We finished with coffee and “treats” - a beautiful chocolate, a square of toffee and a square of fruit gelly. (£4.95 each on the bill - one of us doesn’t drink caffeine but was offered just the treats but charged the same).

The drinks? Wine lists are split into “the Classics” and “Something New” and start at about £21 and end somewhere below the clouds. We had a “something new” bottle of Picpoul de Pinet (£27) which had enough body to cope with the heavier dishes and light enough not to overpower. We also had a pint of Estrella (£5.50) and a Hendricks and tonic (£6.75).

Total bill for two was £147.15. Good food, well cooked and beautifully presented, but was it value for money? It's not cheap and to be charged £3 for the water and almost £5 for three sweets and no coffee made it less value for money than it might have been.

I still can’t make up my mind about the Manor House. Perhaps it’s just trying a little too hard.

“Edgy design, quality ingredients and traditional elegance collide to present a gastronomic journey to enthral and delight” the website said. The food was unquestionably excellent, but as gastronomic journeys go it didn’t take me too many places I’d not been before - more a familiar but exceptionally well-tended path with the odd unexpected turn. The effusive descriptions on their website say it is “Challenging established concepts and singlehandedly injecting glamour into Lindley, Manor House refuses to be defined by words, rather by feelings”. I’m a simple soul, I like quality and I don’t mind paying for it but I felt I'd paid an unwarranted premium for a taste of the Huddersfield high life.

Coffee and treats to finish

I want to like it more, so much work and care has gone into everything - from the rhubarb hand cream in the classy loos to the sparkly metallic side plates. Maybe you’ll have to go and see for yourself.

FACTFILE

The Manor House

Address: 1 Lidget St, Huddersfield, HD3 3JB

Telephone: 01484 504000

Opening times: The Lantern Room is open daily for dinner, which is served between 6.30pm to 9pm. For The Clocktower Lounge, The Kitchen and Lindley Cellar check the website

Website: www.manorhouselindley.co.uk

Email HELLO@MANORHOUSELINDLEY.CO.UK

Food 9/10

Value 7/10

Atmosphere 8/10

Service: 8/10

TEL: 01484 504000