Homeowners on the hunt for their dream home in West Yorkshire will have the chance to take a sneak peek inside a new development being launched this month.

The collection of five spacious detached homes on the outskirts of Cleckheaton all boast private gardens and double garages – along with fantastic links to the M62 and M1 motorways, as well as being just a short hop from Low Moor railway station, making it the perfect location for commuters with its direct links to Leeds, Wakefield, Manchester and London.

The homes have been built to the highest standard.

You can see the Snelsins View development on Saturday, 14 September, and Sunday, 15 September, from 11am when the Sherwood will be open for viewings for the first time.

"These homes have been built exceptionally well to the highest standard possible: each is built from natural stone with a slate roof, a private walled garden and the best-quality finish," says James Bulmer of Riva Homes.

"Come along and see the quality of these homes – if you commute to work, you really couldn't get a better location. The houses are built down a quiet lane and you can walk into the centre of Cleckheaton, yet you can also be on the M62 or at the railway station within minutes."

The five-bedroomed Sherwood, priced at £625,000, is designed in a classic style with high ceilings; it has a light and airy open-plan space which spans the living room, kitchen and dining area, plus a study, utility room and double garage. Upstairs there are five generous double bedrooms; the master bedroom and second bedroom have separate dressing areas and en suite bathrooms, while a large family bathroom serves the other three bedrooms, making the Sherwood an ideal family home.

Other homes in Snelsins View include two £597,999 four-bedroomed Addingtons, which have a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with bi-fold doors onto the garden. The separate lounge and integral double garage mean living is easy; the master bedroom on the first floor has an en suite bathroom and large balcony, and the second bedroom also has an en suite while the other two bedrooms share one generous bathroom.

There's also the Walton, a stunning four-bedroom home with a price tag of £575,000 which comes with a detached double garage and spacious gardens as well as four large bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Help to Buy is available on both the Walton and the Addingtons, a Government-backed scheme available to everyone – meaning you can move into a new Riva home with as little as a five per cent deposit.

To find out more, see Riva Homes or head to the open weekend at Snelsins View, Cleckheaton, BD19 3UE.