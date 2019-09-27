New vegan food festival comes to Leeds Kirkgate Market

Have your say

A new vegan food festival is coming to Leeds' Kirkgate Market.

Vegan Markets UK, which started in Cambridge back in 2016, is launching its first vegan festival in Leeds.

Vendors from across the country will be coming to Leeds to showcase their plant-based businesses.

Stalls will be put up by independent companies as well as larger organisations.

There will be food stalls and lifestyle brands.

Organisers of the food festival said it is their mission to make 'veganism accessible and inclusive to everyone.'

Lewis Beresford, VMUK's Founder and Managing Director said: "We are so excited to bring our vegan market to Leeds.

"We work across the UK with leading vegan brands from a number of industries; from food and sweet treats, to clothing and beauty goods.

"We are also working with many local traders at the market and can't wait to give them the platform they deserve to showcase all their goods."

Councillor Asghar Khan, Leeds City Council's deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said: "We are thrilled that Vegan Markets UK have chosen Leeds outdoor market as a new destination for their popular market."

The Vegan Festival will run from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday, September 29 in the outdoor market.

