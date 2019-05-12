New Japanese sushi bar and takeaway to open in north Leeds

Have your say

North Leeds is getting a new Japanese takeaway.

Ichi Sushi will open on a parade of shops and takeaways on Scott Hall Road later this month - although they've yet to confirm an exact date.

The new eatery is close to both Meanwood and Chapel Allerton.

The takeaway is described as 'new concept Japanese cuisine serving you the best take-out sushi and Japanese food with authentic flavours.'

It's not the only new opening in Meanwood this month.

The old True Briton pub on Stainbeck Road will re-open later in May as a craft beer, street food and live music venue.

The former Mitchells and Butler pub has been bought by the owners of city centre venues Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Headrow House and Water Lane Boathouse. It will now be called The Beck and Call.

It will host music, comedy and film nights and have a roof terrace.