New Coca Cola drinks will be in the mix at Leeds Rum Festival

A new range of drinks created by Coca Cola will be in the mix at the Leeds Rum Festival later this month.

Last year the global drinks giant was challenged to to create four new crafted Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, specifically designed to be paired with premium dark spirits.

So some of the best bar tenders in the business were were given the original formula in its purest uncarbonated form and, with access to more than 200 additional ingredients, tasked with creating something that would pair and elevate dark spirits like rum, whisky and brandy.

There are four flavours - smokey notes, herbal notes, woody notes and spicy notes, which was actually designed by Pippa Guy, formerly bar manager at the city’s Oporto on Call Lane, now of The American Bar at The Savoy.

All four creations will be at the festival in Leeds at the Corn Exchange on Saturday September 21 from 7pm.

Ms Guy said: “Working with Coca-Cola is a highlight of my career. I’m so proud that my creation is heading to my old stomping ground – the fabulous city of Leeds. I’m confident that it will be a success at the Rum Festival.”

Leeds Rum Festival founder Samantha Fish said: “We are beyond excited to secure Coca-Cola’s new offer for Leeds – working with such a huge international brand and bringing it together with the best of Leeds independents genuinely feels like a dream.”

It recently announced that the festival has teamed up with Leeds’s Black Music Festival to provide the entertainment at this year's event which is returning for the fourth time.

With the addition of Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, over 40 rum brands – eight that are new for 2019 - over 130 rum expressions including new ones from festival regulars, the return of the popular Masterclasses presented by industry professionals, a DJ and live entertainment, The Rum Shack bar offering cocktails, highballs, beer and Prosecco, independent Leeds-based retailer Latitude Wine and Spirits’ Bottle Shop stocking all the brands for ticket holders to purchase and take home, street food, and the Desert Island Disco taking the Festival into the night, this year’s Festival promises to be bigger than ever.