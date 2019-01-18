New Bridlington housing development is perfect for relocators

Escape to the coast in style, with affordable new-build prices.

If moving to a more relaxed way of life is on the cards, then an exciting new development which is taking shape in Bridlington could be well worth a closer look.

Kitchens are fitted with high quality NEFF kitchen appliances and Villeroy & Boch wall tiling

Greenfields enjoys a semi-rural location less than two miles from the centre of the popular east coast town which has been attracting holiday-makers and relocators form neighbouring West Yorkshire for generations.

The select development offers a choice of three-bedroom semi-detached, and three and four-bedroom detached properties – with everyone enjoying an exceptional specification.

Each home features high quality NEFF kitchen appliances and Villeroy & Boch wall tiling and sanitary ware, along with attractive floor coverings throughout. There is also an en-suite to the master bedroom and a downstairs cloakroom.

The outdoor space boasts fully turfed gardens which are accessible through French, sliding or bi-fold doors dependant on the property type.

North Bar Homes' Greenfields Estate, Bridlington

Andrew Bowes of developer North Bar Homes said: “Greenfields is the perfect choice for people looking to relocate from the major cities of the North in search of a quieter pace of life. It is extremely close to the famous promenades and beaches and yet far enough away if peace and tranquillity is your preference.

“All our properties are built with meticulous attention to detail using environmentally-friendly construction practices and come with a Premier Guarantee for New Homes to give buyers complete peace of mind.

“Another unique feature of the site is its wonderful views over open fields and unspoilt countryside.”

The site is located on the B1253 Easton Road, directly adjacent to Eastfield Garden Centre, with various other amenities on the door step. The main road network is also easily accessible for added convenience.

The perfect home for a more relaxed pace of life

Prices for the spacious three bedroom semi-detached Hawthorn house type start at just £165,000 and the availability of the Government’s Help to Buy equity loan scheme means a deposit of just five percent is required, subject to terms and conditions.

Want to know more? Call William H. Brown on 01482 653111, or visit www.northbarhomes.com