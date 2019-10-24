Trident Fitness is offering something different to soulless fitness centres.

Trident Fitness resulted from a number of like-minded people, including Chris Walsh, who wanted to open a gym that offers something different to the more commercial, soulless, cheap fitness centres on the market.

“We are sick of Franchised Gyms saying how many Millions of pounds they are spending on equipment but yet put little effort into how many of their members take full advantage of this equipment,” stated Chris.

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, or just want to get healthy - and stay healthy - you’re guaranteed a warm welcome at Trident Fitness in Howley Park Road, Morley, which is now under new name and management.

Formerly Brain and Brawn Fitness, Trident Fitness now provides something for everyone under one roof, with a section run by retired UFC fighter Danny Mitchell. Danny trains at Asylum Vale Tudo (AVT), one of the UK’s leading mixed martial arts gyms.

Joe said: “It’s not just fighters who partake in these sessions, as they appeal to anyone trying to improve their fitness."

While the main gym boasts a wealth of top equipment, more than two dozen classes a week and expert advice on training and nutrition available from the staff, Chris - who has teamed up with Joe Gledhill from Joe G's Fitness and partner Gemma Hemmings for the exciting new venture - says the aim of Trident is to make sure that everyone is able to make exercise part of their regular routine, with a no-nonsense approach that doesn’t skimp on the equipment or support available.

Gemma said: “If you are looking for a friendly gym and fitness studio where the emphasis is on getting you fit, this is the place for you.”

Danny said: “ You don't have to be a fighter to join in the training here, a lot of our members are doing the classes for fitness. The same as the Utopia Crossfit, you don't have to compete at Crossfit to join in, its all about other ways of stimulating the mind and body and I believe under one roof we have an unrivalled facility that can cater for everyone.

Chris said: “We have created a huge space which is completely independent with the best personal trainers around, from professional body builders to former top sports coaches.

“We are all local and we want Trident Fitness to be friendly and functional, with the very best equipment for everyone – there aren’t any saunas or spas because that isn’t what our client base is after.

“This is about helping people to get real results, including the whole family, which is why we’re offering Family and children’s classes for the first time: it’s not just for body builders,rugby players or any other sports person, though they’re welcome – we want people to be healthy and that is something that you can do as a family.”

The gym also offers unique massage and therapy clinics, run by Lucy Harrison and Nic Mawson which can provide expert help with physical rehabilitation and allow people to lead a happy healthy and injury free lifestyle.

Membership costs from just £20 a month and Chris hopes to work with local schools further down the line to share the facilities.

“There is so much more we can do, like helping people to eat well and understand the basics of nutrition and realise the benefits of sports in their lives at any level , to help make healthy lifetime habits,” he adds. “We have a big vision for the future of Trident Fitness and we’re looking forward to welcoming the local community through the doors.”