Fish and chips

National Fish and Chip Day: 9 of the best places for fish and chips in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips is one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Leeds has a wealth of places which offer them.

But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best?

Love the fish and chips, both eat in or take away. Sometimes there is a man playing the piano in the dining area which is nice. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley

Love the fish and chips, both eat in or take away. Sometimes there is a man playing the piano in the dining area which is nice. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Again Murgatroyds thank you. It's been fantastic lunch with my friend. We always enjoy the fish and chips here. Staff are very friendly and attending. It's good price and clean place. TripAdvisor reviewer

2. Murgatroyds

Again Murgatroyds thank you. It's been fantastic lunch with my friend. We always enjoy the fish and chips here. Staff are very friendly and attending. It's good price and clean place. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Popped in for a quick meal, served swiftly food was perfect on a very busy night. Best Fish & Chips in Leeds. Perfect venue and lovely setting. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. Charlie Brett's

Popped in for a quick meal, served swiftly food was perfect on a very busy night. Best Fish & Chips in Leeds. Perfect venue and lovely setting. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The best place to eat fish and chips. We always have very good treatment there, and their beer is the coldest of all Leeds. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Town Hall Tavern

The best place to eat fish and chips. We always have very good treatment there, and their beer is the coldest of all Leeds. TripAdvisor reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3