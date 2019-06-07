National Fish and Chip Day: 9 of the best places for fish and chips in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor Fish and chips is one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Leeds has a wealth of places which offer them. But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best? 1. Wetherby Whaler, Guiseley Love the fish and chips, both eat in or take away. Sometimes there is a man playing the piano in the dining area which is nice. TripAdvisor reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 2. Murgatroyds Again Murgatroyds thank you. It's been fantastic lunch with my friend. We always enjoy the fish and chips here. Staff are very friendly and attending. It's good price and clean place. TripAdvisor reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 3. Charlie Brett's Popped in for a quick meal, served swiftly food was perfect on a very busy night. Best Fish & Chips in Leeds. Perfect venue and lovely setting. TripAdvisor reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 4. Town Hall Tavern The best place to eat fish and chips. We always have very good treatment there, and their beer is the coldest of all Leeds. TripAdvisor reviewer Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3