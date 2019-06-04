Morrisons are celebrating Prince Harry's first Father's Day with a 'Gingerbread Prince'

Have your say

Morrisons supermarket are marking Prince Harry's first Father's Day by selling a gingerbread version of the prince.

Decorated in military uniform and sporting The Duke of Sussex’s trademark ginger hair, the specially crafted gingerbread has been handmade and features a Union Jack and crown on the label.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, a baby boy by the name of Archie, on 6 May.

Shoppers can grab one of the gingerbread princes' at any Cake Shop counter nationwide for a cost of £1.

It has been designed to offer Morrisons customers the chance to "treat their dads like a prince" and "satisfy their sweet tooth".

The chain are also selling 'Design Your Own Gingerbread Man' kits for £2 to allow children to recreate biscuit versions of their own dad.

The create-your-own biscuit pack comes with five Gingerbreads, coloured writing icing, sugar coated chocolate beans and sugar strands.

John Cannan Cake Shop Manager at Morrisons said: “We’ve created a special gingerbread biscuit to pay tribute to the royal couple, as they celebrate the Prince’s first Father’s Day.

"We hope that dads across the country enjoy eating our gingerbread biscuits which are a popular product of our Cake Shop counters.”

The Gingerbread Prince will cost £1 and is available in all of Morrisons 494 stores at the bakery counter from today until stocks last. For more information on gifts at Morrisons this Father’s Day, visit:my.morrisons.com/fathers-day/.