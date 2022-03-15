The increase in National Insurance tax aims to help shrink the deficit and fund the NHS, chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

The rise will make the average worker pay an extra £250 a year, or around £20 a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1 April this will rise to 13.25 percent, which is expected to mainly affect people at the lower end of the income scale.

Below is everything you need to know about the increase in National Insurance.

When will National Insurance increase?

From 1 April National Insurance will increase by 1.25 percent for workers to raise extra funds for the NHS and social care.

This means it will rise from 12 percent to 13.25 percent.

Why is the government increasing National Insurance?

The National Insurance increase was announced in September as a way to help fund the NHS and social care.

This includes care homes and personal care for those with disabilities.

Unlike access to the NHS, social care is not free for everyone.

The government has said that only people who do not have assets worth more than £20,000 will be given social care free of charge.

The total cost of social care will be capped at £86,000 over a person’s lifetime.

How much extra will I have to pay in National Insurance?

Currently employees pay 12 percent National Insurance on their earnings between £9,568 and £50,268.

From 1 April this will rise to 13.25 percent, which is expected to mainly affect people at the lower end of the income scale.

Workers on a salary of £20,000 will pay an additional £130 a year

Workers on £30,000 will pay £255 more a year

Workers on £40,000 will pay £380 more a year

Workers on £50,000 will pay £505 more a year

Workers on £80,000 will pay £880 more a year

Those who are earning less than £9,880 a year will not have to pay the increase.

What is National Insurance?

National Insurance contributions are deducted from your salary before you get paid and are used to fund services including healthcare, maternity, sick and bereavement pay and pensions.

Only those who are earning money will pay National Insurance, and people stop paying it when they reach the state retirement age.

Who pays National Insurance?

People must pay National Insurance if they are over 16 and are:

An employee earning above £184 a week

Self-employed and making a profit of £6,515 or more a year.