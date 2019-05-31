Miles of delays on M1 during rush hour due to vehicle fire

Have your say

A vehicle fire has caused significant delays on the M1 this afternoon.

Highways England said traffic has slowed to just 5mph between junction 39 and 38 southbound on the M1 following a vehicle fire.

The vehicle fire on the M1 near Woolley Edge services has caused tailbacks, with up to 30 minutes of delays according to Highways England.

The service have deployed resources to deal with the fire but have warned commuters to expect disruption.

A lane remains closed on the stretch between the junctions although two lanes have been reopened.

Highways England said: "For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to reroute your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to chaneg your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our onroad variable message signs."