Meditate with Uber as company introduces new in-car app to help passengers relax

Uber is now offering in-app mindfulness exercises in a bid to offer a few minutes calm to passengers whilst on their journey.

The new series of bespoke guided meditations and breathing exercises launched last month, and is now available to millions of Uber users across the UK. Anyone who takes a trip with Uber can access the sessions, exclusively produced in partnership with Calm, the number one app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. The sessions will help passengers relax, or improve focus, whilst they’re in the vehicle.

Four relaxing exercises are available in total, lasting three minutes, five minutes and 30 seconds, 12 mins and 20 seconds, and 30 minutes - the most common lengths for Uber trips - so passengers can choose one that’s appropriate for the length of their journey, whether it’s a brief drive across town or a trip to the airport.

Drivers using the Uber app will be able to stream a special three-minute clip so they too can enjoy the benefits of Calm’s sessions between trips.

The sessions are launching just in time, according to a recent survey of 2,000 adults living in the UK. Despite 2019 having barely begun, 37 per cent claimed they were already exhausted by the prospect of the coming year, with obligations to work, family and friends making them feel tired.

Author, and Calm’s head of mindfulness, Tamara Levitt, said: “In the rush of everyday life, it’s easy to lose balance. For many of us, our hectic lifestyle leaves us anxious and exhausted. So if we can carve out a bit of time in our day to meditate, we’ll feel more relaxed, focused, and productive.

“The short time you spend in an Uber is a perfect occasion to pause, slow your racing mind and regain balance. Meditation has the power to guide you to a calm state of awareness that you can take with you into your day.”

56 per cent of those surveyed said they want to leaver their current job, while 46 per cent say their current lifestyle is making them feel stressed.

31 per cent say they feel they might get ‘burnt out,’ with people from Leeds found to be among those that are most stressed. However, while 2019 appears to have sapped energies before the year has truly begun, there is definitely a desire among Brits to improve their holistic wellness, with 43 per cent maknig a New Year’s resolution around mental health, wellbeing and meditation, and 47 per cent saying they’d like to introduce a form of daily meditation to improve their wellbeing.

Uber users can claim a 30-day free trial of Calm by visiting blog.calm.com