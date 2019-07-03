McDonald's wants to open a new restaurant in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A planning application has been submitted for a new McDonald's branch in Leeds city centre.

The application, from Wednesday 29 May 2019, has been submitted for 34-35 Bond Street in the centre.

The description of the new usage is: "New shopfront to be installed incorporating grey aluminium cladding, full height glazing, automated sliding door and Budapest tile stall riser. The installation of a digital window poster sited behind the shopfront glazing."

The restaurant, if approved, would become the fourth location in Leeds city centre.

It is unknown how long the planning application is expected to take or any potential opening times for the restuarant.