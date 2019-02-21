Makeover for Victoria Gate as gold panels are added to John Lewis

Have your say

Eagle-eyed shoppers may have noticed John Lewis store is currently enjoying somewhat of a shiny makeover.

Workmen have been busy at work on the exterior of the flagship store installing shiny gold panels.

Gold panels are being added to the design of the Victoria Gate building in Leeds

Victoria Gate opened in 2016 and boasts a casino as well as a host of high end brands as well as the largest stained glass work in Britain.

The shopping centre took two years to build and cost a whopping £165m.

John Lewis is the flagship store in the shopping arcade which also home to Japanese restaurant Issho and bar and restaurant East 59th.

The stunning building has won accolades including the Royal Institute of British Architecture (RIBA) Yorkshire Award 2017, the RIBA Yorkshire Building of the Year 2017 and RIBA National Award 2017

And the public voted its car park the third coolest in the world as part of a global competition which included entries from France and the US.

What do you think of the Victoria Gate's shiny new look?