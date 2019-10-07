Luxury villa company offering free ‘workation’ trip for businesses

If you’ve ever thought about going on holiday with your colleagues, then now’s your chance to soak up the sun on a ‘workation’.

Luxury villa company My Villa Breaks is offering one company the chance to swap the office for the beach on a trip to Mykonos.

What is a ‘workation’?

A workation (working vacation) means you’ll still be working, but instead of sitting at your desk, you’ll be in an exotic location, with the opportunity to explore and enjoy in your free time.

A workation is a great way of keeping staff motivated and rewarding their hard work, with the potential of sparking creativity and new ideas.

Where is the location of this trip?

The workation trip on offer includes a two night stay for up to 18 people at Villa Amaryllis, located in north west Mykonos. It would give one company who wouldn’t normally be able to budget for a trip like this the chance to enjoy a workation for free.

What is the villa like?

The property boasts its very own private pool, beautiful sea views and is just a short walk from the beach.

The villa also has WiFi, a television, a fully equipped kitchen and plenty of comfortable indoor and outdoor seating areas, making it an efficient and enjoyable workspace.

The winning team can enjoy the pool, barbecue area, pool bar, or even head into the nearby town of Mykonos during their free time.

How do I enter?

To be in with a chance of winning a free workation, head over to the My Villa Breaks website and fill out the entry form, explaining why your company deserves to win this luxury trip.

Competition closes on 16 October 2019.