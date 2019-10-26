Leeds steakhouse Blackhouse ace autumn menu in new review

Their autumn offering continues this winning streak, with some tasty winter warmers that will keep me coming back for more.

My visit on a chilly Tuesday evening began perfectly with a glass of Chilean Cabernet as I checked out their latest options. Must-try plates from the starters include the mini Beef Brisket Pasty and the Peppered Lemon Calamari, but it was the Blackened Fish Tacos which stole my heart.

The flaky chunks of smoky fish really taste the business with their guacamole, Pico de Gallo, pickled cabbage and creme fraiche pairing. I could have quite easily doubled up on this dish in fact. Moving onto mains, I resisted my initial option of the Chargrilled Swordfish (which went down a storm around my table) in favour of the new Blackhouse Cottage Pie.

Filled with melt-in-the-mouth 14 hour slow-cooked brisket and root mash, this is the kind of homely, comfort food I crave come October and it didn’t disappoint. The deliciously nutty earthiness of the Wookey Hole cave-aged cheddar topping only enhanced what is now going to be one of my go-to dishes in central Leeds. A match made in heaven when paired with a deep, dark glass of red.

