Leeds Station upgrade: New roof revealed today after months of work

The brand new roof at Leeds City Station is to be revealed today after almost a year of work.

The old wooden roof has been replaced with a new transparent one, which Network Rail promises will let more natural light onto the main concourse.

The scaffolding and protective hoardings that have stood for the last ten months have finally been removed, revealing the new roof and opening up the concourse.

It is part of a £161m refurbishment of the station, which includes new ticket gates and refurbished public toilets.

The new automatic ticket gates have been repositioned in a straight line further back on the concourse, in a bid to create more space by the main departure boards.

New Station Street at the front of the station has also been partly pedestrianised in the upgrade and the station's interchange reopened to buses last weekend.

The next phase of the upgrade includes building a new 'platform zero' where the current long-stay car park stands.

