Leeds one of six locations for O2 to launch 5G network

5G is coming to Leeds

The city is just one of six locations in the UK to be first to receive the higher-speed connection.

O2 is the latest network to launch 5G off the back of rivals EE, Vodafone and Three earlier this year.

The operator says it is piloting the updated network in the UK's four capital cities - London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff - as well as Leeds and the Berkshire town of Slough.

Trinity shopping centre will be the first place for 5G technology to be rolled out, as O2 says it is concentrating on areas of high footfall

5G technology is thought to offer internet speeds several times faster than current technology 4G.

Mark Evans, chief executive of O2 parent company Telefonica said: "Today is a significant moment for our customers and our business as we switch on the O2 5G network.

"We're launching with a range of tariffs that make it easy and fair for customers to access 5G, with flexible plans that cost no more than 4G.

"We're also switching on 5G in important parts of towns and cities first, places where it will benefit customers and businesses most.

"I believe 5G is going to revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society.

"No one in the country has all the answers today, but I'm excited about getting it into the hands of our customers and working with leading partners to help shape the future of 5G for the next generation."

Digital Minister Matt Warman said that the latest network launch of 5G would help to make the UK a leader in the technology industry.

"We want the UK to be a global leader in 5G and for the majority of the population to have access to a 5G signal by 2027," he said.