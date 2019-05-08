From donuts to foraging - there is plenty on the menu at Leeds Indie Food

Leeds Indie Food Festival: Six of the best events

With almost 100 events on the menu do you have the appetite for everything the fifth Leeds Indie Food festival has to offer?

Here are six events to try out...

1. 1. Bundobust Origins

For one night only, Bundobust returns to where it all beganas a collaboration between Sparrow Bier Caf and Prashad. May 15, 7pm.
2. 2. Caffeine, Cake & Cocktails: Copper Spoon Cakery X Outlaws Yacht Club

A trio of desserts made with organic and local ingredients, courtesy of Copper Spoon Cakery, paired with expertly blended cocktails from Outlaws Yacht Club. May 23, 7pm.
Prepare, cook and eat three delicious courses (each paired with a drink) from the classes that take in foods of the world.

3. 3. Around the World: A Taste of Leeds Cookery School

Prepare, cook and eat three delicious courses (each paired with a drink) from the classes that take in foods of the world.
4. 4. #VeganNorth

For this LIF #EatNorth installation, expect traders to be plying their vegan wares, in a celebration of all things vegan-friendly.
