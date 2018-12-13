Learners fail to grasp motorway opportunity

Six months after the law was modified to allow approved driving instructors to assist students on UK motorways, new data has revealed that not enough learner drivers are grasping the opportunity.

According to the research, by insurance provider Marmalade, 41 per cent of ADI’s said that only a small minority of their pupils have requested a motorway lesson, whilst 26 per cent revealed that none of their students have requested one.

Crispin Moger, CEO for Marmalade, said: “Young drivers under 25 are statistically more likely to be killed or seriously injured compared to older drivers, and one of the main reasons for that is lack of experience. Despite motorways statistically being the UK’s safest roads, they can be a daunting and complex experience, even for the more qualified driver. Giving motorway access to learner drivers was a really encouraging shift by the government because it gives learner drivers access, in a supportive environment, to develop their skillset before they become qualified drivers. I’d highly encourage learner drivers to grasp this opportunity to practice driving at higher speeds, learning about motorway signs, and applying their theoretical knowledge.”