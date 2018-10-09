Lamborghini pulled over in West Yorkshire for not displaying a number plate

Have your say

The driver of this supercar has been slapped with a fine after he was pulled over in Mirfield.

Police stopped the orange Lamborghini after spotting that it was not displaying front number plates - a legal requirement.

The driver was given a £100 penalty.

It's not the first time Lamborghinis - many of them rented from luxury car hire companies - have been involved in incidents of anti-social driving in West Yorkshire.

In August a hired Lamborghini Huracan was seized from the streets of Harehills in Leeds after the driver was found to be uninsured while part of a convoy of supercars.

Three weeks later a Lamborghini Aventador was involved in a crash in a 30mph zone in Bradford caused by what police described as 'ambitious' driving.

In September a supercar rental business in Dewsbury was raided by police as part of an unknown investigation.

In the same month a bright green Lamborghini was mysteriously stolen from a rural wedding venue near Tadcaster during a party - and was last seen heading towards Halifax.

In April, police were bricked while trying to impound a Lambo in Halifax after accusations of anti-social driving.

And in October 2017 a groom was left red-faced after a Lamborghini Huracan he had hired for his wedding day was seized in Bingley for being uninsured.