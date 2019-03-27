Junkyard Golf Club Leeds unveils student and blue light discount

Emergency services workers and students are being offered discounted entry to one of Leeds’ hottest new attractions.

Junkyard Golf Club is a miniature golf course with a twist, built from scrap and mismatched reclaimed items for a totally unique appearance: think gigantic disco balls, pimped-up golf buggies and creepy fairground rides.

Its three nine-hole crazy golf courses feature all kinds of random paraphernalia, like scrapyard-themed Gary – full of towers of tyres, written-off cars and auto-junk, plus a scrapyard slide and a UV garage room – and the creepy Bozo, with its dark fairgrounds, circus freaks, twisted clowns and a particularly mind-boggling hall of mirrors.

Or there’s polluted paradise to be discovered in Pablo, where you can putt through pirate speedboats and glitter temples (covered in the skulls of failed players apparently) for some true tropical madness.

Open until late every night, Junkyard Golf Club offers a stand-out range of cocktails as well as tasty food options.* The venue has recently unveiled some new cocktails alongside its outlandish signature tipples like Hotline Ting and Ribena Turner; try Drank U, Next made from Pink beefeater gin, lemon, elderflower, strawberry purée, strawberry ribena & lemonade., or Purple Rain, made from gin, Aperol, Violette, lemon and cream soda to get the party started.

The slush putties - actually flavoured frozen daiquiris and margaritas - are well worth a try and there is also a range of draught and canned beer and ciders, wine, spirits and soft drinks.

Students can get half-price golf rounds from Sunday to Thursday, no matter what time of day

Top food picks include the nacho dog, served with cheese sauce, jalapenos, salsa and crumbled nachos, chilli cheese or pulled pork nachos, and salted caramel popcorn – if you need a sugar fix to help you get that hole-in-one, there are also pick 'n' mix sweets to munch on the go.

The venue has become a sell-out success over the past six months since it teed off at The Light last September. And now students can get half-price golf rounds from Sunday to Thursday, no matter what time of day: just enter the code STUDENTDIZZY when booking online or bring your student ID when you arrive.

Police, ambulance and fire service workers can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on Mondays and Tuesdays, but only as a walk-in customer (don't forget a valid identity card). There are also regular offers on food and drink, like selected cocktails for a fiver.

If you’re keen on crazy golf, mad cocktails and bad puns – like ‘Putt up or shut up’, written in neon lights alongside the courses – then Junkyard Golf is the place for you.

It's open from 4pm until midnight Monday to Wednesday, 2pm to midnight on Thursdays and from midday until 1am on Friday and Saturday; on Sundays you can play between midday and 10pm.

For details and to book online, visit Junkyard Golf Club or head to The Light at 22, The Headrow. You can follow Junkyard Golf Club on Instagram at @junkyardgolfclub.

#DrinkAware *Over 18s only