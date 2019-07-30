Jet2.com launching vegan and gluten-free meals on flights from Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2.com is launching a range of gluten-free and vegan meals on flights departing from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The airline has introduced two gluten-free meals and two vegan options to its selection of pre-order in-flight meals.

Jet2.com said that demand from customers had led to the introduction of an All-Day Vegan Breakfast and a Vegan Moroccan Vegetable Tagine served with fluffy couscous.

For gluten-free customers, such as those with coeliac disease or a gluten intolerance, the Gluten Free Roast Chicken Dinner has been launched featuring a roast chicken breast with grilled potatoes and veg, served with gluten-free gravy.

The All-Day Gluten Free breakfast is topped with grilled bacon, fluffy scrambled egg, rosti potatoes and sauteed mushrooms in a tomato sauce.

Coeliac disease is an auto-immune disease in which the body attacks itself when gluten, or even traces of gluten, are eaten, causing chronic intestinal damage, and Gluten-Free meals must be safe for Coeliac sufferers to eat.

The new in-flight meals will be available to order from this week will be onboard on Jet2.com flights from 2nd August. They can be purchased when booking with Jet2.com and Jet2holidaysor can be ordered post-booking.

Vegan and gluten-free options follow on from the airline's announcement of Nando's on flights - the first UK airline to bring Nando's to its on-board meals.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Customer feedback shows that there is strong demand for vegan and gluten-free options, so we are delighted to be introducing these four delicious meals, giving customers more choice on our award-winning airline.

"We are always looking at ways in which we can develop our offering and VIP customer experience, and we are sure that these new pre-ordered meals will be just as popular as the exciting in-flight menu changes that we have already announced this year.”