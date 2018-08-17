It's national fajita day! Why not try out some delicious Mexican food at these Leeds restaurants

Have your say

Six of the best Mexican restaurants in Leeds, serving fajitas, tacos and nachos.

Lupe’s Cantina Mexicana, Cardigan Road

Cielo Blanco, Trinity Leeds.

Today is national fajita day, so why not celebrate with some Mexican food at one of these Leeds restaurants?

Lupe’s is situated on Cardigan Road, Leeds and is known for its fantastic traditional Mexican food.

It’s a small family run business and the head chef was born in Veracruz, Mexico.

An impressive menu includes seafood dishes, tacos and enchiladas.

Pinche Pinche, Chapel Allerton.

The star of the show is the Cochinita Pibil, a dish of slow roasted pork and black beans.

Cielo Blanco, Trinity Leeds

Born from a tequila obsession and developed through a love-affair for Mexican

food, Cielo Blanco is a proud cocktail pedigree crossed with an eager affinity for the relaxed and social dining culture that courses through Mexico’s veins.

Las Iguanas, Cloth Hall Street, Leeds.

Dining is a social experience in Mexico and this restaurant’s menu is designed around a relaxed but vibrant atmosphere.

Cielo Blanco’s tacos come in a range of flavours and meats and feature beef and fish and portobello mushroom.

Pinche Pinche, Chapel Allerton

Pinche Pinche came into creation after owner Simon Heath spent time in Mexico City and fell in love with the food.

Neon Cactus, Call Lane

He wanted to bring the great taste of tacos and other Mexican street foods back to his home in Leeds.

The restaurant has a relaxed setting and serves classics such as nachos and burritos along with Mexican tapas.

The restaurant uses soft corn tortillas which means that many of its dishes are suitable for gluten-free diets.

Las Iguanas, Cloth Hall Street, Leeds

This chain restaurant is well known for its Latin American vibe, generous portions and wide range of cultural dishes.

Not only do they serve traditional Mexican food but they also have ranges from Brazil, Argentina and Peru.

As well as the usual fajitas and tortilla chips they also serve crispy coated shrimp, Brazilian beach cheese and even a Dominican goat curry.

Cocktails, mocktails and wine are a great accompaniment to any spicy dish, luckily Las Iguanas has a wide variety.

Neon Cactus, Call Lane

Their menu is inspired by traditional cantinas and street vendors in Mexico.

Serving nachos, tacos, burritos, and quesadillas you get a real authentic Mexican food experience. Each delicacy has a variety of fillings from slow-cooked tinga chicken to Korean barbecue pork. The bar is themed after the vibrant and cool atmosphere of Mexico City, serving specialty cocktails made with agave, tequila, and mezcal.

Taco Tuesdays is a real deal as you can get two for one on the delicious foods.

Barburrito, Boar Lane

A late night spot to get your burrito cravings filled, Barburrito offers build your own burrito at a reasonable price.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1920, it has brought over quick service and customisable food to the UK.

Whether you’re a meat lover or a vegetarian you will find your perfect burrito as you choose all your own fillings, sauces and sides.

If you’re feeling extra hungry there is the option to make your burrito ‘gusto’ with extra beef or guacamole.